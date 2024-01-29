Goa: Thanks To Upcoming India Energy Event In Betul On February 6, Cavelossim Roads Get New Makeover

Workers cleaning roads | The Goan Network

Margao: Thanks to the India Energy Week all set to begin on February 6, at ONGC, Betul, as hectic activity is seen in the coastal village of Cavelossim, the hub of starred resorts.

Around 35,000 people are expected to attend the India Energy Week, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6, and most of the delegates, including VVIPs are expected to be put up at the starred resorts at Cavelossim.

Workers clearing roadside buses

Against this backdrop, one has come across workers on the job of clearing up roadside bushes along the roads leading to Cavelossim. Sunday saw a group of workers cleaning up the roadside bushes along the approach road leading to the Assolna-Cavelossim bridge on the Assolna side of the bridge.

A couple of days ago, workers were seen cleaning up the roadside bushes along the Cavelossim stretch of the road to the bridge.

Road cleaning work on full-swing

Cavelossim Sarpanch Dixon Vaz has said that Cavelossim village is already feeling the heat of the India Energy Week. “Workers are in full swing in cleaning the roadside bushes preparing for the hot-mixing of the roads. Last time, the roads and electricity had received a facelift was during the BRICS summit in 2016. And now, we see the authorities are back in action ahead of the India Energy Week,” informed Dixon.

He added: “Our coastal area plays host to luxury hotels and resorts, but we still lack infrastructure. But, when such high profile events take place in our area, we get a quick facelift. Otherwise we are forgotten and left to fend for ourselves.”

Dixon pointed out that last year Varca had hosted international beach volleyball, prompting the authorities to swing into action