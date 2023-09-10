Mumbai: Keep Roads Clean For Ganpati Festival, Mandal Urges BMC

Photo courtesy: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Ganeshotsav mandal has requested the BMC and the traffic police to remove the abandoned vehicles from the roadside, blocking the way of processions. They also want the BMC to keep the roads clean during Ganeshotsav.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities have instructed all the ward officers to take daily rounds in their respective wards to ensure that cleanliness is maintained.

Ganeshotsav from September 19 to 28

The city is preparing for the Ganeshotsav that will be celebrated from September 19 to 28. The civic body administration is also busy in preparation for the festival with filling the craters. However, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal has pointed out some civic issues that are yet to be resolved.

Mandals' complaints

Several mandals have complained about abandoned roadside vehicles, potholes, fully grown branches of trees etc.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, “The abandoned vehicles on both sides of roads, especially on Borivali and Andheri-Kurla roads, are blocking the way and can also be threat during Ganeshotsav. Also, the garbage lying in some places was brought to the notice of civic officials. We have also requested to trim the fully grown branches so that big Ganesh idols can be taken safely.”

“The civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, had already instructed the assistant municipal commissioners of all the 24 administrative wards to take daily rounds at least twice in their respective wards to check on cleanliness status or face action. The abandoned vehicles will also be removed immediately from the roads,” said a senior civic official.