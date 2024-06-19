Goa: 'Tamnar Power Transmission Project To Be Completed & Inaugurated In October,' Says CM Pramod Sawant

﻿The much-delayed Tamnar power transmission project will be completed and inaugurated in October this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today.

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said that the project is currently underway, with only 2-3 poles left to be completed.

Sawant defended the Government's decision to hike the power tariff stating that the electricity rates in Goa are much lower compared to the neighbouring States like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He also said that the common man will not face the major impact of the hike as he will have to shell out only 60 to 90 paisa per unit additionally.

He said that a hike is the power tariff will help the State to get Central funds to the tune of Rs 2500 cr in coming years.

The Chief Minister informed that in the last five years, Rs 2000 cr have been spent on power infrastructure including underground cabling and that another Rs 3000 crore will have to be pumped in to create more infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the State government will celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21st, with a focus on "Yoga for self and society." Events will take place across all 12 talukas, with the main event being held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. The Chief Minister (CM) has urged everyone to participate and announced that there will be a special focus on promoting millets during Yoga Day.