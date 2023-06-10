Goa: Strong waves pound Canacona’s coastline, causes soil erosion

Strong waves began to pound Canacona’s coast on Friday, leading to sand erosion at many places and seawater reaching shacks at Palolem beach.

Visitors tried to take a dip in the seawater and were in for a surprise as the rough waves began battering the beaches.

Drishti Lifesavers began cautioning visitors not to venture into the sea.

Late Friday evening, seawater rose again at the northern part of Palolem beach. Large waves were seen pounding between the Konko island and Monko, the extreme northern end beyond the Palolem river inundating the area.

Drishti lifesavers kept their lifesaving equipment on standby to meet any eventuality had a tough time to prevent tourists from entering the sea when it subsided a bit. Some children were also seen playing in the seawater.