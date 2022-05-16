Goa: Speaker, BJP karyakartas help build house in Khotigao

Canacona: Stating that construction of a house for one of our needy sister's under Seva Sankalp at Mahal-Badde village in Khotigao panchayat is important, Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar alongwith BJP Mandal and karyakartas personally carried out work at the construction site on Saturday.

According to BJP Canacona mandal, along with Tawadkar, members of BJP mandal and BJP karyakartas under the leadership of Tawadkar worked at the construction site to build a house for Kamlakar Gaonkar.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant during his first visit to the taluka on April 9 after he assumed office for the second time, had laid foundations to build two houses at Baddem (Khotigao) and Ziltawadi (Gaondongrim) and had announced Rupees one lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

While several others present for the function contributed to the funds, Tawadkar announced that both houses will be built by contribution from the BJP karyakartas and completed in a month's time.

After making a notable presence at the construction site on Saturday and digging with a pickaxe alongside a JCB pressed into service, while BJP karyakartas participated in menial jobs at the site, Tawadkar said, "Working on the principle of Antyodaya Tatva, our mission will be to reach the last person ensuring him full support for livelihood."

'All our office bearers of BJP Mandal, Mandal Committee, BJYM, BJP Mahila Morcha, councillors, panch members and all karyakartas along with villagers participated in this unique concept to make it successful," informed a Mandal member.

Chief Minister had earlier laid foundation stone to construct the houses for families of late Somnath Mirashi of Ziltawadi and Kamlakar Gaonkar of Khotigao.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:17 PM IST