Goa: SP North conducts surprise patrolling in Anjuna, several motorists booked

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan (IAS) conducted a surprise patrolling drive in coastal Anjuna and booked several motorists for traffic violations on Tuesday evening.

The SP North along with Mapusa SDPO Jivba Dalvi, Anjuna PI Prashal Desai and the police personnel attached to the Anjuna Police conducted the special drive.

“A nakabandi was deployed during the drive conducted in the evening hours and many motorists were booked under the Motor Vehicle Act, public smoking etc,” Dalvi said.

“The staff on duty ensured that no person was found violating traffic rules and action was initiated as per the law,” he added.