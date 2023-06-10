Goa: Shrinivas Dempo delivers talk on Leadership at int’l summit in Qatar

Goan industrialist Shrinivas Dempo, who is also the All India Management Association (AIMA) President, was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Summit held in Doha on Wednesday and spoke on the topic ‘Changing Leadership in a Changing World’.

The summit titled ‘Leadership Challenges in the Current Scenario’, organized by Qatar Indian Management Association (QIMA) saw the attendance of over 150 guests and delegates from India and Qatar took centre stage.

Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa for Qatar inaugurated the event.

Rekha Sethi, Director General, AIMA spoke on the topic: Women in Leadership Roles: Beyond Barriers and Biases.

Commander P. Suresh, Former Commander Indian Navy and Managing Director of Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd, spoke on ‘Navigating the Complexities- Leadership Trials in Manufacturing Industries’ Ibrahim Al Jaidah, Group CEO and Chief Architect, Arab Engineering Bureau and IJAE also spoke on the occasion.

Later at an Interactive Discussion – titled ‘The Leaders of the future’ Panelists Dr. Nizar Kochery, Shrinivas V Dempo, Rekha Sethi, Ibrahim Al Jaidah and Cdr. P. Suresh took questions from the audience.

Salim M Abdulkareem, President of QIMA, welcomed the gathering while Mohammed Faisal, Joint Secretary, QIMA gave the vote of thanks.

The aim of the event was to provide a platform for Indian management professionals in Qatar to address and discuss the various challenges faced by leaders in the current business landscape.