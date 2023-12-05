Goa: Sewerage Corporation Directed To Submit Status Of Colva STP

The Goan Network

Margao: In another development on the Colva sewerage issue, the general manager of the Sewerage & Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Ltd (SIDCGL) has been directed to submit the status of the 7.5MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant at Colva.

The GSPCB has further sought details from the SIDCGL on the number of applications received from establishments for STP connections and the number of connections issued so far.

The information sought by the GSPCB assumes significance and comes against the backdrop of the fact that it’s now close to four months since the Pollution Control Board had granted consent to the 7.5MDL Sewerage Treatment Plant at Colva.

Plant yet to receive sewage from tourism stakeholders

The directions further assumes significance in view of reports that though the 7.5MLD STP is ready for commissioning, the plant is yet to receive sewage from the tourism stakeholders, including the hotels, resorts besides the business establishments and households.

Colva is all ready for commissioning

Before stepping down from office, former PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral has conceded that though the 7.5MLD STP, Colva is ready in all respects for commissioning, indifference by the stakeholders to apply for the sewerage connection has been a matter of concern.

In fact, though the PWD had in the past mooted proposals to involve the local Colva village panchayat to facilitate the locals in the tourist village to apply for the sewerage connections, the response to the initiative has been termed as lackluster from the establishments.