Goa: Senior Citizen Overcomes Legal & Personal Challenges To Reclaim Her Home In Vasco

Vasco: In an inspiring story of resilience and community support, 80-year-old Indira Halarnkar, a senior citizen and mother of a former municipal councillor, has triumphed after a decade-long struggle to reclaim her house tax and access to her own home. Her victory is attributed to the efforts of social worker Jai Prakash Amonkar, neighbor Anthony Fernandes, and the Senior Citizens Forum President, Anil Chodankar.

About The Ordeal

Indira Halarnkar’s ordeal began ten years ago when she discovered that her house tax had been illegally transferred to her daughter-in-law’s name. When she sought assistance from the municipal corporation, she was met with indifference. Indira’s situation worsened as her daughter-in-law not only denied her access to the house but also subjected her to mistreatment, confining her to a single room.

Three years ago, Jai Prakash Amonkar, moved by Indira's plight, took up her case. "She was 70 when she decided to fight for herself. The MMC informed her that her house tax had been transferred to her daughter-in-law's name. Despite questioning the authorities, she received no help. When we saw her being mistreated and denied access to her own home, we knew we had to act," said Amonkar.

Anil Chodankar, the President of the Senior Citizens Forum, was approached by concerned individuals in Vasco. After reviewing the case, Chodankar filed a complaint with the Deputy Collector.

"It was clear that a senior citizen and mother was being harassed by her relatives. We proved that she owned the house and shop, yet the income was taken by her daughter-in-law. Indira was determined to live in her own home until her last breath. With Amonkar’s support and the neighbors’ help, we pursued justice with the MMC," Chodankar stated.

Neighbour Expresses Solidarity

Neighbour Anthony Fernandes expressed his solidarity with Indira, saying, "We called her Aai and couldn't bear to see her suffer. Along with Amonkar and Chodankar, we fought tirelessly. Finally, justice has been served, and Aai can now live peacefully in her own home."

"The Chief Officer, Deepesh Priolkar, passed the order in Indira’s favor, transferring the house tax back to her name and ensuring she receives the income generated from her shop. This victory not only restores Indira Halarnkar's rights but also sets a precedent for protecting the rights of senior citizens everywhere." Said Fernandes