Goa: House Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Mapusa; No Injuries Reported

Mapusa: The front wall portion of a house owned by one Rupwanti Manohar Pednekar at Shapora, Dabolwada collapsed causing a loss of around 1 lakh. Fortunately, no one in the house was injured.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Wednesday around 5 am. The front wall of Pednekar's house was leaking due to incessant rains for the past several days.

At the time of the incident, four members of the Pednekar family were sleeping inside the house. However, nobody sustained any injury.

Upon getting the information about the collapse of the front portion of the house local panch member Surendra Govekar rushed to the spot. Govekar stated that he will take up the repair work of the house on Thursday so that the house does not suffer further damages.