Goa Grapples With Severe Flooding As Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread Disruption

Goa is grappling with severe flooding as heavy rains continue to batter the state. The downpour has inundated roads, damaged homes, and led to the closure of schools across several areas. Rising water levels in key rivers have aggravated the situation, causing widespread disruption. The NDMA has advised residents to avoid flood and landslide-prone areas to ensure safety.

Red Alert Remains In Effect

A Red Alert remains in effect across Goa as the IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall with strong surface winds gusting up to 50 kmph.

The relentless downpour has led to severe flooding in several areas including Nanora, Sal, Sakhali, Karapur, Pilgao, Virdi, and other parts of Bicholim taluka. In response, many schools have been closed, and a woman was rescued by firefighters in Karapur. Roads, including the submerged Nanora road and the Sal footbridge, are inundated, with disaster management teams actively inspecting the damages.

Water levels in the Mhadei, Valvanti, and Ragada rivers have risen significantly due to the ongoing rains, causing several roads and minor bridges in Bicholim and Sanquelim to go underwater. Residents are on high alert as the threat of flooding persists.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall On Goa

The newly inaugurated Mopa Link Road has also been submerged. The road from Assonora towards Dodamarg near Maka Beer Factory is under water, prompting traffic diversions via Mulgao-Bicholim-Maulinguem and Kasarpal-Maulinguem routes.

Massordem village in Valpoi is partially cut off due to rising water levels, and vehicular movement on Velus Bridge has been halted. Villages in Sal and Ibrampur are also experiencing elevated water levels, raising concerns of a repeat of the 2019 floods.

In Margao, a house in Old Market collapsed amidst the heavy rains, although the occupants escaped unharmed. Similarly, residents in Ambelim narrowly avoided disaster when their home collapsed last night.

A Kadamba bus got stranded in floodwater at Nanoda, leaving many students unable to reach their schools for exams. The Education Dept has instructed schools to ensure children are safely sent home with Education Director Shailesh Zingde emphasising that "the safety of children is of prime importance."

The State has been experiencing 'vigorous' monsoon activity, with all rain gauge stations recording over 100mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.