Goa: Quepem Police Nab 3 Uttar Pradesh Residents In ₹17.90 Lakh Cable Theft Case

Representational Image

Sanguem: Quepem police on Tuesday arrested three persons all from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the theft of an electricity cable valued at Rs 17.90 lakh meant for underground cabling work of electricity connection in Quepem region.

Complaint Lodged

Sources informed that on Tuesday morning Site Engineer Sonu Kumar Sah of Bhanwariya Infra Projects Ltd lodged a complaint at Quepem Police Station of electric cables from four bundles kept in the open area at Bamamgal Xeldem being stolen between July 25 and 29.

Acting on the complaint, Quepem police arrested Amit Patel, Ramu Soni, and Haider Ali all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources informed that the recovery of the stolen cables which is valued at Rs 17.90 lakh is under process.

Further investigation is under progress.