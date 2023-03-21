Goa: Sarpanchas, panchas of 6 St Andre VPs defend Silveira, slam RG chief

﻿Sarpanchas, panchas and supporters of former St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira addressing reporters in Panaji, on Monday. |

Sarpanchas and panchas of 6 St Andre panchayats came out in defence of former MLA Francisco Silveira over the video by RG chief Manoj Parab, in which he had offered a job to the former MLA.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Monday, former Agassaim sarpanch Xavier Gracias slammed Parab for the statement and challenged him to contest against Silveira.

“I challenge Parab to make his MLA resign from St Andre and himself contest against Silveira and win,” Gracias thundered.

Agassaim Sarpanch Emmie Fernandes then slammed Parab for his alleged derogatory remarks made against the women.

“Parab called us ‘Bokdam’ and ‘Lembdeo’. This is not the way the women should be addressed,” Fernandes informed and she was backed by Goa Velha sarpanch Emilia Caiado and Curca sarpanch Leena Naik.

The other supporters also slammed the statements made against Silveira that he had done nothing in St Andre in the 20-years of his rule.

They claimed that whatever that is happening in St Andre is the hard work of the former MLA.

However, when questioned by The Goan on the water supply issue plaguing the constituency since the past 20 years, there were no clear answers.

Also, the supporters had no answers on why Silveira himself is not replying to the charges against him.

“We did not like what was said against Silveira and hence we are speaking out our minds,” the supporters said.

Batim sarpanch Mazel Fernandes, Siridao sarpanch Suvarna, Neura sarpanch Sunita Naik and others were present.