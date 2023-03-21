 Goa: Sarpanchas, panchas of 6 St Andre VPs defend Silveira, slam RG chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Sarpanchas, panchas of 6 St Andre VPs defend Silveira, slam RG chief

Goa: Sarpanchas, panchas of 6 St Andre VPs defend Silveira, slam RG chief

Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Monday, former Agassaim sarpanch Xavier Gracias slammed Parab for the statement and challenged him to contest against Silveira.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
﻿Sarpanchas, panchas and supporters of former St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira addressing reporters in Panaji, on Monday. |

Sarpanchas and panchas of 6 St Andre panchayats came out  in defence of former MLA Francisco Silveira over the video by RG chief Manoj Parab, in which he had offered a job to the former MLA.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Monday, former Agassaim sarpanch Xavier Gracias slammed Parab for the statement and challenged him to contest against Silveira.

“I challenge Parab to make his MLA resign from St Andre and himself contest against Silveira and win,” Gracias thundered.

Agassaim Sarpanch Emmie Fernandes then slammed Parab for his alleged derogatory remarks made against the women.

“Parab called us ‘Bokdam’ and ‘Lembdeo’. This is not the way the women should be addressed,” Fernandes informed and she was backed by Goa Velha sarpanch Emilia Caiado and Curca sarpanch Leena Naik.

The other supporters also slammed the statements made against Silveira that he had done nothing in St Andre in the 20-years of his rule.

They claimed that whatever that is happening in St Andre is the hard work of the former MLA.

However, when questioned by The Goan on the water supply issue plaguing the constituency since the past 20 years, there were no clear answers.

Also, the supporters had no answers on why Silveira himself is not replying to the charges against him.

“We did not like what was said against Silveira and hence we are speaking out our minds,” the supporters said.

Batim sarpanch Mazel Fernandes, Siridao sarpanch Suvarna, Neura sarpanch Sunita Naik and others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Usgao RG members oppose waste treatment plant

Goa: Usgao RG members oppose waste treatment plant

Goa: Sarpanchas, panchas of 6 St Andre VPs defend Silveira, slam RG chief

Goa: Sarpanchas, panchas of 6 St Andre VPs defend Silveira, slam RG chief

Goa: Health dept to adopt Sattari, Sanguem for better facilities

Goa: Health dept to adopt Sattari, Sanguem for better facilities

Goa: ﻿Around 80 houses being considered under Shram-Dham concept in Canacona

Goa: ﻿Around 80 houses being considered under Shram-Dham concept in Canacona

Goa: Amid difference of opinion, Agassaim locals reject mobile tower installation

Goa: Amid difference of opinion, Agassaim locals reject mobile tower installation