Goa: Sao Mathias gram sabha heats up over issue of Shivaji statue

The Sao Mathias gram sabha saw heated arguments between two groups over the issue surrounding the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the panchayat.

The issue cropped up when a proposal submitted by a group of villagers demanded that no development should be undertaken by the panchayat till the issue of ‘illegal structure’ is decided by the court.

However, the other group objected to the same and opined that since the issue refers to the statue it should not be discussed at the gram as it is sub-judice.

They also questioned how the demand of no development is made when the court matter pertains only to the area surrounding the statue.

The panchayat authorities too backed the second group stating that their plans of constructing a new panchayat ghar would get affected.

After much arguments, the issue got sorted out as the first group said that they are not against construction of a new panchayat ghar but are against the development proposed around the statue.

Later, speaking to The Goan, Sarpanch Supriya Tari assured that the panchayat will not undertake any development around the statue till the court takes a decision.

The issue of the need for connecting the island of Divar by a bridge was also raised by a local stating that there are issues with the ferries due to which the locals are suffering.

“When there is fog or when the water rises above the ferry ramp or when a ferry breaks down, the locals particularly the students, the office-goers and the sick suffer as they lose valuable time in crossing to the mainland,” Chillaya Sawant stated and informed that only a bridge is the solution to the problems faced by the villagers.

The locals also decided that the panchayat will not levy garbage tax till the time that it does not have a concrete garbage collection plan in place.

The issue of irregular water supply, survey of migrants, survey of rooms given on rent, and others were also discussed.