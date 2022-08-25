Goa: Salcete panchayats face uphill task of finding land for waste management facility | The Goan Network

As new sarpanchas assumed office, the burning waste management problem may come to haunt several panchayats around the Salcete countryside as they struggle to get the much-needed land to set up the facility.

While several panchayats across Salcete have taken forward the wet waste management, either on their own or through outsourcing, it is still an issue in many local bodies.

With the issue under the High Court scanner and monitored by the panchayat authorities, besides Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC), the new local bodies have a task at hand – to scout for land to set up the material recovery facility (MRF) and bio-digesters to handle the waste pending the setting up of a plant for Salcete.

Says Salcete Block Development Officer, Amitesh Shirvokar: “Panchayats in Salcete did progress in handling the dry waste. MRF facilities are already in place at some panchayats, while others are in the process of installing the facility along with bio-digesters.”

He, however, hastened to add that a lot needs to be done and the responsibility lies on the new bodies to take the ongoing process to the logical conclusion by installing the facilities, either procured by the panchayats or placing orders for the purchase.

The Goan understands that plans to set up bio-digesters and MRFs have come a cropper in many a panchayat over issues related to land.

Colva

The tourist village of Colva, which plays host to the world-famous beach, has an arrangement in place for handling dry and roadside waste. The new panchayat, headed by sarpanch Suzie Fernandes has a task cut out - how to put a complete waste management system in place.

Suzie said the panchayat will take up the issues plaguing the village with the Tourism department for a solution on top priority.

“We have to address the issue of waste handling with the Tourism department, especially waste strewn on the beach square. Colva locals are dependent on tourism, hence, we will have to address the issues affecting the village, including stray dog menace,” Suzie said.

Panchayat secretary Amol Tilve pointed out that the local body had in the past requested the Tourism department to earmark land admeasuring 500 square metres for waste handling but in vain. The new panchayat is now expected to take up the matter with the Tourism department.

Chinchinim

Like many a panchayat, Chinchinim has a system for dry waste collection by outsourcing the work to a private agency. The panchayat, however, has no full-ledged facility for waste handling, including wet garbage. Newly-elected sarpanch Valentino Barretto pointed out that past attempts to set up a full-fledged MRF had failed due to objections.

“The outgoing panchayat had identified land at one or two places for the MRF but had to re-think after the proposal was shot down by the local populace. Since new members have been elected to the panchayat, we will ask them to offer their ideas on how to address the issue,” Valentino said.

Navelim

Navelim is one village which has its waste management mechanism at the panchayat ghar to handle both dry and wet waste. Question newly-elected sarpanch Paulo Pereira about the garbage issue, and apt comes a reply that the panchayat is using gas generated from waste treatment to prepare office tea.

Paulo, however, knows that the panchayat's plan to set up a Rs 35-lakh garbage treatment facility in his ward at Modear has not seen the light of the day.

Says Paulo, “The waste management proposal had approvals from all the authorities. The facility was planned and designed to meet future requirements of the village before people objected to it from coming up on the open space,” he said.

Paulo added, “Since the new panchayat has assumed office, the proposal will be placed before it for discussion, debate and a decision.”

Guirdolim

The village had witnessed an uproar over the setting up of an MRF at the fag end of the previous term over opposition to the site. Soon after assuming office, newly-elected sarpanch Sonia Fernandes promised to accord top priority to the issue of resolving the waste management imbroglio.

