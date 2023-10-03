﻿Goa: Row Over Agri Policy Debate; Members Force Adjournment Of Areal Gram Sabha

Village Panchayat Sao Jose De Areal | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The special gram sabha of the Sao Jose de Areal village panchayat witnessed an uproar after members questioned the chair for calling the meeting to discuss the draft agriculture policy without informing the farmers.

After much discussion, the chair decided to adjourn the meeting, with members demanding the convening of the special gram sabha on the coming Sunday.

Questions raised against the Gram panchayat

When Sarpanch Linda Fernandes called the meeting to order, gram sabha members led by Peter Viegas, Freddy Travasso, and others questioned the chair why the panchayat did not deem it proper to make announcements about the meeting when the special meeting was scheduled to discuss the crucial draft agriculture policy affecting the lives and livelihoods of the farmers and villagers.

Members also demanded to know from the chair how the Panchayat expects the members to offer their suggestions to the policy without them knowing the salient features of the policy.

Members directed their ire at the chair over the reported claim made by the Deputy Sarpanch that the panchayat has till date not received the draft policy documents. It was later clarified by the Secretary that the Panchayat was in receipt of the document.

Read Also Goa: Cavelossim Panchayat Unveils Novel Initiative To Tackle Disasters This Monsoon

Policy needs to be discussed to protect farmer's interests

After the Sarpanch agreed to adjourn the meeting, gram sabha members told the media that policy need to be discussed threadbare to protect the interest of the farmers.

Distinguishing between agriculturists and farmers, Franky Viegas said agriculturists can be anybody, who will build a farm house and even stop cultivation. “Agriculturist is not a farmer, but a businessman and a middlemen. He will buy the farms and employ the locals labourers. The policy needs to be discussed threadbare”, he demanded.