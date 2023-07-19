Goa: TCP, Mandur Panchayat Inspect Azossim Project

Officials of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department along with the Mandur panchayat conducted inspection of the Azossim project over alleged illegal hill cutting and encroachment into Mandur comunidade land on Monday.

Also present for the inspection was AAP leader Ramrao Wagh who pointed out that there is hill cutting beyond the permissible gradient.

“In the permission issued by the TCP, it is clearly mentioned that the builder should apply for hill cutting which has not been done in this case,” Wagh stated while adding that mud excavated from the project has been used to widen the pathway road located in Mandur comunidade land.

“Though the project proponents have denied dumping of mud to widen the road, it is impossible that someone would have done the act,” Wagh stated.

Sarpanch Prashant Naik also pointed out that it cannot be possible that the mud is dumped by a third party.

The TCP officials were also taken to the site of the abandoned quarry which was filled with the mud and rubbles excavated at the project.

The representatives of the builder admitted that their contractor must have done it and assured that they would clear the debris.

After the inspection, the TCP officials directed the builder to produce all the documents to the department.

Speaking to reporters, Wagh however said that there needs to be a joint inspection of all authorities including TCP, Collector, Forest, Survey Department, Comunidade administrator, and other authorities as he has complained to over 15 authorities.

“There is a need to ascertain whether there is hill cutting beyond the permissible gradient and for that a professional surveyor is needed,” Wagh stated.