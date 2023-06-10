Goa: Cavelossim Panchayat Unveils Novel Initiative To Tackle Disasters This Monsoon

The coastal village panchayat of Cavelossim headed by Sarpanch Dixon Vaz has come out with a novel initiative to meet disasters in the ensuing monsoons.

The panchayat has launched a 25-member disaster and rescue team under the chairmanship of sarpanch Dixon as part of the preparedness for the coming monsoon season.

After launching the Disaster and Rescue team, the sarpanch informed that two vehicles will be equipped with basic equipment such as cutters, chain blocks, ropes, pruners, portable generator, emergency lights, safety helmets, and lifesaving equipment.

“We must be prepared to meet any emergencies in our village. We cannot wait for the government to respond all the time. If we take some responsibilities, we can save lives and properties," Dixon said.

He added: “We have selected the team from all sections such as fishermen, shack owners, water sports operators, nurses etc who have volunteered to be a part of the team. As a panchayat, we will support the team with all resources so that we can assist in case of emergencies."

Cavelossim, which has been a hub of starred resorts, was hit by soil erosion last monsoon. While the sea incursion was reported along the coast, the riverine areas were also hit by erosion.