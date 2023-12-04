 Goa: Rickshaw Drivers Repair Pothole Near Old Bus Stand In Margao
Margao: With no maintenance worth its name at the iconic Margao old  bus stand, rickshaw drivers on Sunday got down to the job of repairing the pothole and craters at the entrance to the bus stand on Sunday.

Left with no option and the area earmarked for parking lying in a damaged state, with none of the authorities moving in to repair the craters near the Sabina restaurant, the rickshaw drivers carried out the job of repairing the surface with concrete.

Huge crater near the bus stand entrance to blame

They pointed out that the huge crater at the entrance to the bus stand near the Sabina restaurant had left the rickshaws and the buses damaged. “When we found that our vehicles are getting damaged after landing in the pothole and no authority showing any urgency to repair the road, we decided to contribute money to do the repair work”, remanded an rickshaw driver.

The Iconic Old Bus stand, Margao has been craving for attention over the years, with the bus shelter lying in a dilapidated state and the bus stand literally resembling a parking lot for accident vehicles and fast food gaddas.

