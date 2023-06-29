Goa Rains: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Normal Life In Salcete

Margao: Overnight incessant rains disrupted normal life in the commercial capital and Salcete’s countryside on Wednesday as the season’s first heavy rainfall reported a landslide at Ambelim, flooding the plains at Mungul, a wall collapse at Margao that left the main entrance road to the city in front of the South Goa damaged with huge craters.

Minor landslide in Ambelim

The fire brigade and electricity department along with Salcete Mamlatdar Laxmikant Desai rushed to Oratodi in Ambelim following a minor landslide. As the debris slid down the hill on the road, the fire brigade personnel cut the tree and labourers cleared the branches. The authorities sounded a caution as a tree atop the Oratore hillock was hanging dangerously.

Laxmikant Desai told The Goan that the debris was cleared and the electricity department started repairing the damaged electric poles. The Margao fire brigade received a couple of calls of tree fall incidents on the roads at Seraulim, Navelim and the Gogol Housing Board.

Margao Fire Officer Gill D’Sa informed that the fire personnel attended to the calls to lift away the fallen trees and restore traffic. He said no damage to property has been caused, adding that the trees had fallen on the roads, disrupting vehicular traffic.

