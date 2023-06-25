Goa: Rain Disrupts Normal Life In Ponda

Diversion of traffic, uprooting of trees, flooding of homes and waterlogged roads disrupted life in Ponda town on account of heavy rains on Saturday.

The nullah near the Ponda police station began to overflow due to clogging of garbage at about 12 noon and the road in front of the police station got flooded, making it difficult for vehicles to pass by. Traffic was then diverted via the Tisk-Ponda route.

A two-wheeler rider lost his balance while riding through the waterlogged road and fell in the water, sustaining minor injuries. Water also entered nearby homes and shops.

Some trees got uprooted and one even fell on a car at Farmagudi.

A small portion of the main road caved in at Shapur-Bandora. A pit had been was dug a few days ago for a sewage project and it sank as it was not filled properly. Locals then alerted engineers of the sewage project and workers were sent in the afternoon to repair the damaged portion of the road.

A tempo dashed against an electricity pole at Bethora, while a tempo driver sustained injuries when a truck dashed against his parked tempo at Sukatali near the national highway.

A Gulmohar tree fell on a parked car near the Goa Engineering College gate, damaging the vehicle.

Ponda Fire Services attended to different calls in the taluka.