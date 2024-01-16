Goa: PN Gadgil Exclusive Unveils New Jewellery Store In Panaji

CM Pramod Sawant visiting the newly opened outlet in Panaji on Tuesday. | The Goan Network

Panaji: PN Gadgil Exclusive, renowned for its 190 plus years of jewellers’ legacy in West Maharashtra, and Solitario, a leading lab-grown diamond brand, are delighted to announce their collaboration in opening a flagship store in the vibrant city of Panaji. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, also visited the newly opened store.

Many dignitaries also visited the store on the occasion, along with the Managing Director of PNG Exclusive, Abhay Gadgil, Partner Deepa Gadgil, and Ricky Vasandani, CEO of Solitario.

PNG Exclusive offers for jewellery-lovers

There are inaugural offers available for a limited time, including zero melting loss on old gold jewellery, a 20% flat discount on making charges on gold jewellery, and a 100% discount on making charges for diamond jewellery.

The newly launched store showcases an exquisite blend of traditional and modern jewellery, featuring a stunning collection of gold, silver, and diamonds. PNG Exclusive, a hallmark of trust, and Solitario join forces to offer a unique shopping experience to discerning customers in Goa.

PNG Exclusive holds promise for Panaji

Abhay Gadgil, Managing Director of PNG Exclusive, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to bring our legacy of craftsmanship and quality to the heart of Panaji. The brand’s allure not only stems from its commitment to purity but also from its comprehensive product range, featuring a variety of gold necklaces, bangles, chains, mangalsutras, earrings, and rings. Each collection stands out, showcasing the brand’s craftsmanship and creative prowess.”

The PNG Exclusive-Solitario partnership

This grand opening marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between PNG Exclusive and Solitario, promising a wide array of exquisite jewellery options for the residents and visitors of Goa.

The celebration doesn’t end here, as the next launch is set to take place in Dubai by the end of January.

The launch was attended by some prominent faces of Goa’s social and media circuit who loved exploring the new collection by both PNG Exclusive and Solitario.