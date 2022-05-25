Goa: Burglars leave 'I love you' message after stealing jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Margao

Madgavkars woke up on Tuesday to hear the shocking news of a major burglary in a bungalow at Rawanfond, where the burglars struck gold valued lakhs of rupees.

Initial estimate prepared by the bungalow owner Asif Sheikh has pegged the total loss of gold and silver valuables, besides other items and cash, to a whopping Rs 20 lakh.

The family of Asif Sheikh, which was celebrating brother’s marriage in the last two days, was shocked to find the house burgled when they returned home at 1 pm on Tuesday. To their shock and surprise, they found the bungalow ransacked after Asif’s brother opened the door.

The miscreants effected entry into the bungalow through the washroom window by removing the grills and the window glasses.

The Sheikh family had gone out on Monday evening at 7.30 pm for the wedding reception and returned home at 1 pm, only to find the bungalow ransacked and the gold and silver valuables, besides a camera worth around Rs three lakh and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh missing.

The Margao police rushed to the spot no sooner the owners intimated the incident at around 1.5 am on Tuesday. The police, however, could not obtain any clues till Tuesday evening even as the dog squad and the finger print experts were roped in to assist in the investigations.

Asif told the media that the family celebrated his brother’s marriage in the last two days. “Monday was the reception scheduled in the evening. We all left the bungalow at around 7.30 pm and returned home at 1 pm only to find the burglary in the house”, he said.

He said the burglars decamped with all the gold jewellery and silver coins, besides cash of Rs 1.5 lakh from the house. “The miscreants took the gold ornaments from all the rooms, including nine pairs of chains, bangles, two necklaces, silver coins and biscuits, besides a bracelet, locket, mangalsutra etc. They did not spare the clothes in the house, both new and old, besides a camera. Even coins were taken”, he said.

He added: “The gold ornaments belonged to my newly-married sister-in-law, mother, sister and their children. All the gold ornaments, except the ones on our person, has been burgled”.

While the Margao police reported quickly to the spot, within minutes, the dog squad and the finger print expert came only in the wee hours of the day.

What has left the Sheikh family baffling was that the burglars have left behind a message on the TV “I love you”.

This is not the first time that the area has reported a burglary. Two other bungalows in the vicinity were burgled in 2017 and 2020 and the police are yet to make any headway in the investigations.

“I have nothing to say, but the police should have been alert when Ponda had reported a major burglary.

There is also no illumination in the locality, giving the burglars an opportunity to execute their plan”, he said.



