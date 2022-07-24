Goa: Pipeline ruptures, service road caves in at Guirim | Representational image

Panaji: An underground water pipeline on the Guirim-Mapusa service road ruptured and a portion of the road caved in on Saturday morning.

A major tragedy was averted when an alert rickshaw driver warned a passenger bus proceeding on the road of the impending danger by stopping his rickshaw on the middle of the road.

The rupture to the pipeline resulted in vast quantities of water gushing out even as the PWD was at work to repair the damaged pipeline.

According to reports, the incident took place at about 9.45 am, when the pipeline ruptured and the service road caved in near the Green Park junction at Guirim. The pipeline supplies water to parts of Saligao, Calangute, Anjuna and Porvorim.

Locals initially felt the road had caved in due to faulty work by the highway construction contractor.

A team of PWD officials comprising Executive Engineer Shambhu Malvankar, Assistant Engineer Mahesh Kenavadekar, Junior Engineer Prajyot Naik and Lawande rushed to the spot to assess the damage. They later confirmed that the road had caved in due to a rupture in the underground water pipeline.

Water supply from all pipelines carrying water from Assnora water tank was stopped and repair work of the damaged pipeline began.

Traffic Police stopped vehicles from taking the service road and diverted the traffic from highway.

The pipeline was restored late Saturday evening and officials said water supply would soon be restored to the affected areas in Bardez taluka.