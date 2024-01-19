﻿Goa: Pernem Police Bust Prostitution Racket In Mandrem Resort

Representative Image

Pernem: Pernem police busted a prostitution racket at a resort in Ashvem-Mandrem and rescued two victims from the northern part of India, while also arresting the owner of the resort on Wednesday evening.

Pernem SDPO DySP Jivba Dalvi said a team was formed under his supervision consisting of Pernem PI Sachin Lokre, Mopa Airport PI Narayan Chimulkar and the staff along with members of ARZ NGO and raided the resort.

Police rescue 2 girls

Police successfully rescued two girls in the age group of 23-24 years and also collected digital records and photographs of victims including online payments done to the accused persons.

DySP Jivba Dalvi informed that during the raid, police also arrested the owner of the resort Vijay Kumar Sarkar (44), a native of Jharkhand and his assistant, Ajit Kumar Jha, a native of Bihar.

Police also prima facie have suspicion of accused allegedly involved in arranging Mujra to the wealthy customers, in which young ladies dance and are surrounded by male customers. After such dance, the young ladies are subjected to sexual exploitation. The customer having a strong economical background then take away the girls to satisfy their lust.

The Pernem SDPO informed that a CCTV and other documents are taken into custody and they will be summoning various guests, who are suspected to have attended such Mujra’s, for investigation.

The two victims have been admitted in a Protective Home after an order from the Deputy Collector & SDM, Pernem.

Resort sealed

DySP Dalvi said a letter has been moved to the magistrate to seal the resort, on grounds that it has been used as a brothel under Section 18 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956. Both accused were produced before the Pernem JMFC and were remanded to 10 days in police custody.

Police informed that there will be more arrests in this case and further investigations are in progress with PI Sachin Lokre under supervision of SDPO Pernem Jivba Dalvi and SP North Nidhin Valsan IPS.