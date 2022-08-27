Goa: ﻿Panaji police bust online gambling racket, eight arrested | File Photo

The Panaji police on Friday arrested eight persons for online gambling and seized articles worth Rs 2.40 lakh from their possession.

Details shared with the media state that the gamblers hailing from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh had hired a penthouse to carry out the illegal activity on a larger scale.

Karan Chawani, aged 27 years, and Vijay Rupani (24), both from Chhattisgarh; Maruti Biwai (21), Amit More (23), and Umesh Jaulkar (22) from Maharashtra; Snehil Garag (23) and Sumit Shivani (29) from Madhya Pradesh; and Vijay Yadav (31) from Uttar Pradesh were caught red-handed while accepting online bets.

The raiding team also confiscated mobile phones, laptops, and other gambling-related articles from their possession all of which will be probed to get further leads to the case.

The accused are arrested under sections 3 and 4 of Goa Daman and Diu Gambling Act, 1976. The police have launched a hunt for more accused involved in the case.