Goa: Opposition Slams Deteriorating State Of Kala Academy, Calls It 'Cultural Tragedy Of Epic Proportions'

Panjim, Goa: Opposition parties in Goa have sounded the alarm over the deteriorating state of the Kala Academy, describing it as a "cultural tragedy of epic proportions." Once heralded as Goa's crown jewel of art and heritage, the iconic institution now grapples with a myriad of structural issues just two months after its grand reopening.

The opposition cited recent videos that emerged on social media depicting the dire conditions within the premises. On January 29th, footage surfaced online revealing the Dinanath Mangeshkar Kalamandir auditorium leaking profusely, with staff scrambling to mitigate the damage by installing fans to dry drenched seats and flooring.

The distressing scene was followed by another unsettling video on January 30th, capturing a snake slithering through the auditorium's seats, underscoring the severity of the safety concerns.

Opposition slams CM for negligence

The opposition has seized upon these revelations to criticize Chief Minister Sawant, accusing him of prioritising personal gain over public safety. Durgadas Kamat, General Secretary of the Goa Forward Party, lambasted Sawant, warning of the impending collapse of his "Taj Mahal" due to substandard renovation works.

Goa AAP Chief, Amit Palekar, squarely placed the blame on Sawant's doorstep, highlighting the opaque nomination-based awarding of the renovation contract, bypassing transparent tendering processes. He emphasized the government's negligence, noting widespread apprehension among the people of Goa regarding the safety of the Kala Academy.

The unwelcome presence of cascading water and slithering serpents serves as poignant symbols of the institution's current plight, underscoring the urgent need for intervention. The Aam Aadmi Party called for immediate action to address the structural deficiencies plaguing the Kala Academy, ensuring the safety and preservation of this vital cultural heritage site.