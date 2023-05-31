Goa: Nobody can stop Goans from selling land to outsiders says Calangute MLA Michael Lobo

Stating that nobody can stop Goans from selling their land to outsiders, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Tuesday hit out at the Revolutionary Goans Party for trying to fool the people of Goa by promising to stop the sale of land to outsiders if elected to power.

Lobo also said that it was impossible to bring a law to prevent the sale of land to outsiders as the Constitution of India does not allow it.

“Any Goan can sell his property to any person in India as long as that person is an Indian national. This new party RG has tricked the people of Goa assuring them that if elected to power, they will not allow the sale of Goan land to outsiders,” Lobo told The Goan.

Without taking names, the Calangute MLA said that one person has been conning the people of Goa by peddling lies and making false promises.

“For the last four years, he has been talking and conning the people of Goa. Show me the law. Where is the law? How can you stop selling land to any Indian national? So why are you fooling the people,” he asked.

He said he was aware of the sensibilities of Goans who feel that no land should be sold to outsiders.

He further said that he also subscribed to the opinion but then opinions cannot be laws.

“Even I feel the land of Goa should be sold to only a Goan. My heart says only a Goan should cultivate the field and only a Goan should put up a shop and do business in the State. But the law says any Indian can come and buy land in the State,” he averred.

Development on hills must stop: Michael

Acknowledging that no development should be allowed on hills, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo stressed the need to put strict laws in place to stop hill-cutting and constructions coming up on hills.

“That (hill-cutting) has to be stopped and we need strict laws to arrest the trend. Before the next assembly session, some laws will be in place. We already have some laws but it has to be stricter. That we can bring,” Lobo said.