Goa News: Margao Law College Students, Parents Up In Arms After GU Nullifies Admission

First-year law students along with parents staged a protest at the Govind Kare College of Law on Wednesday after the Executive Council of the Goa University resolved to treat the G-CLAT held on June 8, 2023, and the subsequent admission process for the BA LLB programme for the 2023-24 null and void.

After Goa University’s decision late Tuesday evening came as a shocker for the 180 students of the law college, parents and students assembled at the college on Wednesday and vowed not to leave the college premises till justice is meted out.

G-CLAT 2023 malpractice allegations

The Executive Council of Goa University, based on the recommendations of the Fact-finding High-level Committee constituted to probe into the allegations of malpractice in G-CLAT 2023, resolved via a notification on Tuesday to treat the G-CLAT held on June 8 and the subsequent admission process for the BA LLB programme null and void. Consequently, the notification stated that admission granted to candidates based on G-CLAT 2023 stands withdrawn.

The colleges concerned were told to immediately suspend classes for first-year of the BA LLB programme.

Angry parents demanded to know from the management why their wards should face the brunt for the wrong done by someone else. A parent Saturnino Rodrigues said his ward as well as other law students, who had started their academic year faced mental trauma since Tuesday evening after the notification was issued.

Parents criticise Goa University

“It is unfair on the part of Goa University to torment the students because of the mismanagement of someone else. If someone has wronged, hold him responsible, but don’t torment the innocent students who have already started their classes,” Rodrigues said.

He added, “My request to the Chief Minister is to take action. The Law minister should initiate action. We ask the judiciary to take suo moto cognisance of the plight of the students, who are the future protectors of the law. GU should not penalise the children when they have been admitted after payment of the fees.”

Another parent Harshad Desai told the media that the students will all attend the classes come what may, saying it is for the institution to teach them or not. “They are not involved in any irregularities. They are all legally admitted to the institution,” he asserted.

