Goa News: Opposition Creating Confusion, No Rift Between Rane, Me: CM

Accusing the opposition of causing confusion and spreading misconception, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday insisted there were no differences between him and Health Minister and local MLA Vishwajit Rane.

Addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed Paikul bridge in Guleli in the presence of Rane and Poriem MLA Dr Deviya Rane, Sawant said the opposition was trying to create an atmosphere of confusion among people by spreading misconception that there are differences between him and Vishwajit Rane.

'No rift between us'

“There is no confusion between us and we have good relations. People will not believe the misconception being spread by the opposition,” said Sawant. Sawant assured that development of Sattari taluka would not stop. “Due to the vision of former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane, various ambitious projects were implemented in Sattari Taluka. Development being expected by Vishwajit Rane will benefit not just one village but surrounding areas as well.''

Bridge will help develop Sattari taluka

This bridge will promote the development of Sattari taluka. This area is very beautiful and will be promoted as an eco-tourism area,” he said. Others present at the event included Valpoi Municipal Council Chairperson Sehzeen Shaikh, Guleli Sarpanch Nitesh Gawde, Khotoda Sarpanch Namdev Rane, Bhironda Sarpanch Uday singh Rane, Pissurlem Sarpanch Devanand Parab, Morle Sarpanch Amit Shirodkar, Mauxi Sarpanch Sarita Gawkar Vinod Shinde, Nagargao Sarpanch Sandhya Khadilkar, Keri Sarpanch Diksha Gawas, Khotoda Panchayat Sarpanch Namdev Rane, Honda Panchayat Sarpanch Shivdas Madkar, Sawarde Sarpanch Ujwala Gawkar, Thane Sarpanch Sarita Gawkar, Zilla Parishad Member Umakant Gawde and GSIDC MD Harish Hadkonkar. The Paikul Bridge was constructed at a cost of ₹19 crore within a period of 9 months.

In 2021, the 35-year-old bridge at Paikul had collapsed due to floods on the Ragada River, cutting off access to residents in the area. Authorities then provided a temporary solution by constructing a footbridge and a new bridge was then taken up for construction.