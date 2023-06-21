Goa: Priest Who Treated Goan Liquor Addicts In Belagavi Now Transferred To Colvale

Director of Hope Recovery Centre at Peeranwadi Fr Pradeep Correa who has successfully treated large number of Goan liquor addicts was given a farewell on Saturday after his 13 years of committed service in healing the liquor addicts in the region.

Fr Correa has been transferred to set up a new de-addiction centre at Colvale-Bardez.

Since he joined Hope Recovery Centre at Belagavi in 2010, he has treated over 18,000 persons from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka region de-addicting them, with a success rate of over 80 per cent.

Noted personalities including priests and the staff members paid rich tributes to the exceptional services rendered by Fr Correa.

In his speech, Fr Raibole said Fr Correa was unique in rendering services to those admitted in the Centre for de-addiction. “Not only did he succeed in recovering thousands of addicted youngsters and elders, but he also saved their families from getting destroyed,” he said.

Major Matthews showered praises on Fr Correa stating that he has come as a saviour to several families who were devastated due to liquor addiction of their sons and male elders. The PRO of Diocese of Belgaum said it is the priests like Fr Correa who send a true message of Christianity by bringing transformation in the lives of millions through their committed and caring services to the community.

Superior of Claretian Seminary Jose Kattath, Fr Eusebio Fernandes, Fr Freddy Raj and other priests and nuns spoke on the occasion and offered prayers greeting Fr Correa, as he takes up the new responsibility in Goa.