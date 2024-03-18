Goa News: Govt Criticised For Traffic Jam Management At Chimbel Junction | THE GOAN NETWORK

With traffic jams witnessed at Chimbel junction, the St Cruz Congress block has blamed the situation on the lack of coordination and planning among authorities. Speaking to reporters at Chimbel, block president John Nazareth informed that since the past few days the traffic has increased along this route due to which traffic congestion is witnessed at the Chimbel junction. "This has happened as the Ribandar road has been closed for traffic and the traffic has diverted along the Merces-Old Goa bypass road,” Nazareth pointed out.

He then informed that the authorities should have first ensured that the work on the Chimbel flyover was completed before announcing the closure of the Ribandar road. “But it appears that there is lack of coordination among the authorities and lack of planning as both the works are simultaneously taken up, thereby putting pressure at the narrow Chimbel junction,” Nazareth opined.

Impact on students



“This has resulted in hardship to the students, office-goers as they get stuck up in the traffic jams,” Nazareth stated and slammed the government for failing to applying its mind on the issue. “I therefore demand that the government set up a high-level committee in the matter, and ensure that the Ribandar road is not closed until and unless the Chimbel flyover is completed,” Nazareth demanded. Chimbel local Eliterio Fernandes pointed out ever since the Ribandar traffic has been diverted towards the Chimbel route, the traffic has increased thereby resulting in traffic jams.

“During peak hours, it takes eternity to reach our destination due to the traffic jams at Chimbel junction,” Fernandes added while agreeing that the Ribandar smart city works should have been taken up only after the Chimbel flyover was completed. “Then, the traffic would have eased at the Chimbel junction,” he stated.