Goa: New scheme to give Rs 2 lakh to families of accident victims

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has said a new scheme is being planned to provide financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to families losing a member in an accident.

Friday, January 27, 2023
Godinho was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a community toilet built under ZP funds in the presence of Cortalim MLA Anton Vas, Sancoale ZP Anita Thorat, Sancoale Sarpanch Rohini Toraskar, Dy Sarpanch Girish Pillai and others.

“There was a scheme for accidental compensation claim but the procedure was not finalised properly and this claim had to be filed within six months of an accidental death. After I took over as minister, I cleared all applications and paid compensation of Rs 2 lakh to every person who had filed for the claim,” said Godinho.

“I had a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and we have planned a one-time scheme to offer Rs 2 lakh in compensation to the families of those persons who were killed in road accidents and had applied for this scheme, even if it was not within the six-month time frame.”

Recalling that a girl had died in a road accident right near the Chicalim Panchayat some months ago, the minister said: “I really felt for her and her family and because of her, the entire Goa will benefit of this scheme by making it easy and simple.”

