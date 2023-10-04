Goa: Navy Officials Reassure NGO On Anjediva Church Feasts | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The Goyche Fudle Pilge Khatir (GFPK) on Tuesday said that Naval officials have assured the delegation of the NGO that they will try their best to help them in celebrating the two feasts of the Churches at Anjediva islands, at Karwar.

In fact, GFPK president Jack Mascarenhas said the Naval officials have pointed out that they may not be able to grant permission for access to the two Churches this October, but they will work on getting the permission in February 2024 after discussing the matter with their superiors.

GFKP seeks permission from Indian Navy

The GFKP has been seeking permission from the Indian Navy to access the Anjediva Island for the annual customary prayers of the Goan Catholics. “The island, which is located off the coast of Canacona taluka in Goa, houses two ancient churches dedicated to Our Lady of Springs and St Francis of Assisi. The people of Goa have a historical and spiritual connection with the island and have the right to visit it twice a year to celebrate the feasts of the patron saints on February 2 and October 4”, he said.

He added: “However, since 2003, the Indian Navy has restricted the entry of civilians to the island, citing security reasons. The island is used as a naval base and a missile testing site by the Indian Navy. This has caused severe hardships to the devotees who are accustomed to visit the island for their religious obligations”.

Saying that the GFPK has been petitioning various authorities, including the President of India, the Defence Minister of India, the Governor of Goa, the Chief Minister of Goa, and the Revenue Department, to grant them permission to access the island for the annual prayers, Jack said recently he received a call from a Goa Navy official, who asked about their demands regarding the Anjediva Island.

“When we requested for a positive response from the Navy, on September 11, 2023, we received a letter from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Karwar, informing that their pending issue of permission to celebrate the feasts of the Churches at Anjediva Island has been forwarded to the Flag Officer Commanding, Indian Navy Karwar”, Jack said.

Read Also Goa: Canacona Hosts Cleanliness Drives With Enthusiasm

Officials promise to support

He added: “After the GFPK sent an email to the Flag Officer and visited personally to the Karwar Navy office today to discuss the matter, the officials have assured that they will try their best to help them and said that they may not be able to grant permission in this October, but they will work on getting the permission in February. They said that they will get back to the GFPK after discussing the matter with their superiors”.

He said the GFPK hopes that the Indian Navy will respect their sentiments and allow them to access the Anjediva Island for the annual customary prayers, while thanking the authorities who have shown interest and sympathy for their plea.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)