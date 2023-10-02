Goa: Canacona Hosts Cleanliness Drives With Enthusiasm

Cleanliness drive at Canacona beach | The Goan Network

CANACONA: Several cleanliness drives were held across the Canacona taluka in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal for a nation-wide drive on Sunday morning.

Several groups and organizations descended to collect garbage as part of a cleanliness drive to mark Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Sunday.

CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naikgaunkar, along with his ward members, was among the first to embark on a cleanliness drive in Chaudi ward.

Cotigao residents conduct cleanliness drive

Residents of Cotigao held a cleanliness drive, where an inspiring image of a young boy, Vedant Vasu Velip, participating in the cleanliness, evoked keen interest. The five-year-old was seen diligently picking up strewn plastics, and mingling with others (men and women) during the drive.

Another waste collection drive was held at Passal Ardhafond, along with several Anganwadi workers and helpers, led by Poinguinim Panch Mahesh Naik.

At Shristhal Panchayat, along with the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) and other committees, a cleanliness drive was held at the marketplace near the Panchayat Office.

Cleanliness drives were also held in Khola, Agonda, Gaondongrim, Poinguinim, and Loliem-Polem villages, collecting a horde of waste.