Goa: Awareness, cleanliness drive held in Nuvem

The Village Panchayat of Nuvem has celebrated National Panchayati Raj Diwas by holding an awareness rally and cleanliness drive in the village.

Carrying banners and placards, village Sarpanch Freda D’Sa along with the village school and college students went round the village to spread awareness amongst the villagers on Swaach Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 and to make the village Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The sarpanch thanked the school and college students and managements for extending help and cooperation to the panchayat to take out the rally.

She told the media that the panchayat would lay stress on cleanliness drive and to make the village ODF.

Freda thanked the Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho for extending help to the village panchayat, besides Panchayat Director Siddhi Halarnkar, Salcete BDO for cooperating with the panchayat to address the grievances.