Goa: National Highway Officials Retreat As Bhoma Locals Oppose Survey Work

Bhoma locals confronting the police officials over the survey work undertaken by PWD NH officials for highway expansion, on Wednesday. | The Goan Network

OLD GOA: The PWD’s National Highway officials who had come to undertake a survey of structures which would be demolished for the proposed Bhoma highway expansion on Wednesday had to retreat as locals opposed the survey till their demands for a bypass were met.

The officials along with a strong police force went to Bhoma to survey the structures that would be demolished for the highway expansion.

However, the locals objected to the same and questioned whether they have any order from the government to conduct the survey of the structures.

Police officials present at the site informed that they were undertaking the survey based on the Gazette notification which has already been published.

Locals oppose the survey

However, the locals refused to allow the survey to go ahead as they said the issue is in the High Court and that they will not allow any survey to be undertaken till that case is decided.

Later, the women also joined the men and reiterated their opposition to the survey after which the PWD’s NH officials as well as the police officials had to retreat from the site.

An elderly women questioned why they were not informed about the survey in advance and said they would not allow any survey till their demand for a bypass is met.

“Our demand is that for a bypass road and nothing else. If our demand is not met we will not allow any type of work to be undertaken at Bhoma,” the elderly woman reiterated.

A local Kishore Naik said the issue is already pending in the High Court, in which the PWD has itself requested for more time to reply.

“When the PWD is asking for time to reply in the High Court, how is it they come to the site and conduct survey of structures?” he questioned, while adding that till the time that the HC matter is decided they will not allow any survey work to be undertaken.

“Let the case in the high court be decided first,” Naik added.

After the PWD NH officials and the police left the site, the locals then gathered at the Adcolna-Bhoma panchayat where they questioned Sarpanch Damodar Naik over the survey work.

Sarpanch to take up issue with concerned authorities

Sarpanch Naik claimed he was not informed about the survey and assured the locals that he would take up the issues with the authorities concerned and convey to them the sentiments of the locals.

Meanwhile, the locals have decided to remain vigilant henceforth and ensure that there would not be any type of survey undertaken in Bhoma till the HC case is decided.

Meanwhile, locals have informed that they will turn the heat on panchayat authorities at the upcoming gram sabha as they have questioned why the panchayat authorities were kept in the dark on the survey issue.