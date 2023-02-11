Goa: Mopa airport holds training on handling of CBRN emergency

The New Goa Manohar International Airport at Mopa has successfully completed a three-day training on Chemical Biological Radiology & Nuclear Emergency (CBRNE) from February 6 to 8.

These types of weapons have the ability to create both mass casualties as well as mass disruption of society.

In a press note, the airport stated that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) planned this training for the first time at an airport in Goa. NDMA is an apex body of the Government of India, with a mandate to lay down policies for disaster management.

To conduct this training, NDMA nominated S K Ghosh, Senior Consultant (Nuclear & Radiological), NDMA and former Head, Directorate of Regulatory Inspections, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) as coordinator. NDMA also invited eight more scientists & SMEs as faculties from different parts of the country.

The three-day programme included classroom lecturers by domain experts and a mock exercise. Day one was dedicated to Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Preparedness, while chemical, psychosocial & biological emergency preparedness was discussed on day two.

The training event concluded with a sensitisation and mock exercise on day three by a 40-member team from the 5th Battalion of NDRF near the PTB of the New Goa Manohar International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, GGIAL CEO R V Sheshan said, “We have successfully completed the Chemical Biological Radiology & Nuclear Emergency (CBRNE) training at the New Goa Manohar International Airport. Security & Safety of our partners, passengers and all stakeholders is of foremost importance for us.”

“The purpose of this training is to ensure that first responders have a common knowledge base and a minimum level of preparedness to recognise and mitigate such attacks.”

“We are thankful to NDMA & SDMA for selecting us to conduct this training. I would also like to congratulate the other 40 participations from emergency handlers, which includes GGIAL departments (Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting, Terminal Operations, Airside Operations, Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, Security, Project & Engineering, Cargo), and CISF, Airlines, Ground Handling Agency, Airport medical services, SDMA, DDMA, NDRF, Goa Fire & Emergency Services, Goa Police, Goa Medical Services, Air Airport Authority of India, Indian Navy & Oil & Natural Gas Company for being a part of this significant training programme,” he added.

