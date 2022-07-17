Goa: MMC wants to send city’s daily wet waste to Saligao plant for treatment |

Margao: The Margao Municipal Council is anxiously waiting for the Goa Waste Management Corporation to respond to its SOS to send the 40 metric tonnes of wet waste generated in the commercial capital at the Saligao plant for treatment.

After the MMC had sent a request to the GWMC to permit the civic body to transport the city waste to the Saligao plant for treatment, Chief Officer Rohit Kadam pointed out that sending the daily wet waste generated in the city to Saligao is the only option left with the Margao Municipality.

In fact, the civic body expects the Saligao plant to accept and treat the Margao waste for the next two months in order to completely enter the shed of the piled up waste and to refurbish the shed.

With the three-member team of professors from the Goa College of Engineering recommending razing down of the walls of the shed to prevent further damage, MMC officials have turned to GWMC to accept the daily wet waste till the recommendations are put in place and the shed is declared as safe.

“We will personally do the follow up with the GWMC Managing Director, Levinson Martins Things are pretty bad at the shed. We have to raze down the weak walls and this work cannot be executed when daily waste is unloaded at the shed,” he said.

He added: “The MMC will need a minimum two months to implement the recommendations and refurbish the shed. Till such time, we want to send the city’s waste to the Saligao plant for treatment.”

Incidentally, the GWMC had prepared estimates to refurbish the Sonsodo waste management shed at a cost of Rs 3.82 crore. After the collapse of another portion of the Sonsodo shed wall, the cost is expected to go up further, sources said.

Incidentally, the Sonsodo wall had come down for the second time in the last two months at a time when the MMC had sent a request to the government via the Director of Municipal Administration to accord administrative approval to the civic body to utilise the 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds to refurbish the Sonsodo shed and to rope in a contractor for the day-to-day handling of the waste generated in the commercial capital.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan