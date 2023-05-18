Goa: MLA bats for increased FAR in villages adjoining Margao

Asserting the villages on the outskirts of Margao city are all semi-urban areas, Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar has openly batted for an increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) a la Margao Municipal area.

He said while the Municipal area in neighbouring Margao gets the benefit of 300 FAR, villages adjoining the commercial capital have to be content with only 60 FAR though the land and the construction almost remain the same.

The Navelim MLA further said that underground cabling works estimated to cost Rs 85 crore has gone for approval before the Goa State Works Board, adding that he would call on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to accord a nod for the project.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with officials of various government departments to take stock of the pre-monsoon works in the five villages in the Navelim constituency.

“I had raised the issue of FAR with the government on the floor of the House at one of the sessions, questioning the difference of FAR in Margao and the neighbouring villages. I hope the government takes cognizance of the ground reality in respect of FAR in Margao and the bordering villages," Tuemkar said.

The Navelim MLA said he has received complaints from the panchayats over the slow pace of work carried out by the engineers at the Salcete Block Development Office.

“I immediately took up the matter with the BDO who has now assured to allot the pending works to other engineers,” he said.

"On the traffic congestion at Navelim, the MLA pointed out that a traffic signal is installed at the Navelim traffic junction, but the same is not being operated after locals found that it has further aggravated the traffic situation. Hence, it has been decided to deploy additional policemen at the traffic junction during peak school hours,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the proposal to lay the underground power cabling line will be taken up no as soon as the Goa State Works Board gives the nod.

“I have personally taken up the matter with the Chief Minister so that the project is taken up on top priority in the constituency,” he added.

To a question on waste management, the MLA said the Aquem Baixo panchayat would start the garbage handling shed set up in the village. He said a similar facility in neighbouring Davorlim.