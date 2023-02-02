Goa: Missing Kerala man, believed to be dead, traced at Margao

A missing man from Kerala, who was believed dead by his parents, has been traced at Margao by the Margao police and handed over to their Kerala counterparts on Wednesday.

Identified as Deepak, who is in his 30s, the man had gone missing from his home town of Meppayur-Kerala around eight months ago in June 2022.

Police informed that the family performed his last rites, believing that the body found by the police was of Deepak. The mystery was later unravelled when the DNA testing proved that the man, whose rites were carried out by the parents, was not Deepak, but another person.

Following this development, the Kerala police intensified the search for the missing Deepak, before they received information from the Margao counterparts that the missing person was putting up at a lodge along the Station road.

Before coming to Margao, Deepak was believed to have stayed at other locations in the State and was believed to have visited Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi etc.

Deepak told the media that he deliberately did not call up his parents back home stating that he is alive and is now putting up in Goa.

Margao police station in-charge, PI Tulsidas Naik informed that a police team managed to trace the missing person based on information furnished by their Kerala counterparts. The Margao police could not shed light on the question of whether the missing person is wanted in his native State or connection with an inquiry back home.

This story was taken for The Goan

