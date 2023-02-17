Goa: Mega event to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at Chicalim

The newly formed Mormugao Taluka Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Utsav Samiti (MTCSMJUS), comprising all elected members in the taluka will host a grand scale celebration on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti at Chicalim.

Addressing a news conference, Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho said the programme on Sunday evening will start with prayers offered at Damodar Temple in Vasco.

"We will offer a coconut at the Damodar Temple and take a procession from there till Chicalim Shivaji Smarak and a grand programme will be held there,” said Godinho.

“People from entire Mormugao Taluka will be a part of this programme and we are all united irrespective of caste, creed or religion, just like it was acceptable to Chatrapati Shivaji. This year, we have with us all MLAs, panch members, Sarpanchas, MMC chairperson and councillors, ZP Members and BJP Mandal Heads from the entire Taluka who will participate in the programme.”

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar said talks will be given on the life of Shivaji.

"We have a historian Kedar Phalke who has written a thesis on the life of Shivaji and we will have a programme "Shivaji, yesterday, today and tomorrow". We will have talks by other leaders followed by a Pawwada programme and end with Maha Arti and pooja," said Salkar.

"We recently had the 13th descendant of Shivaji Maharaj coming to the Chicalim Shivaji Smarak and expressing happiness that his family still gets the respect and many people worship Shivaji in Goa. We appeal to all Shiv Premi to arrive for the function at Chicalim and get inspired by the life of Shivaji Maharaj," said Salkar.

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar said all MLAs and elected members have come together to ensure that we get all Shiv Premis together immaterial of their religion for this event.

“We appeal to all people to come and attend the programme," said Amonkar.

