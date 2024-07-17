Goa: Margao's Rayesh Chambers Society Faces Catastrophe As Retaining Wall Collapses

Margao: Beleaguered residents of the Rayesh Chambers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd had been knocking the doors of the authorities, right from the Margao Municipal Council to the deputy Collector, Margao with the plea to carry out repairs.

The Housing Society had set in motion the process to draw the attention of the authorities in April 2023 to the dilapidated retaining wall adjacent to the society building.

Residents Of Th Society Write To Margao Municipal Chief Officer On The Issue

Again exactly a year ago on July 30, 2023, the society wrote to the Margao Municipal Chief Officer on the issue of carrying out a joint site inspection of the retaining wall. As per the Chief Officer’s instructions, the Society tried to contact Rajesh Dessal, Municipal Engineer Grade-III.

“Regrettably, when we reached out to the specified Engineer, he informed us that he is no longer in charge of the mentioned area. He mentioned that he was assigned additional responsibility for the area due to the concerned Engineer being on leave. As a result, the situation remains unaddressed and without proper oversight”, stated Society Secretary Subodh Vinzanekar in his letter to the MMC CO.

In fact, the Secretary drew attention of the Chief Officer on July 30 last year that a portion of the retaining wall has already collapsed, and the entire structure is now at the brink of imminent collapse. “The potential consequences of this catastrophic failure are severe, with the possibility of causing significant injuries or even fatalities to nearby residents and passersby”, the Society secretary had warned on July 30 last year.

In fact, the Society Secretary had urged the MMC CO to personally intervene and arrange for an immediate inspection of the retaining wall. “It is essential to assess the extent of the damage and take prompt remedial measures to prevent any casualties or further damage to property”, the Secretary had stated in his letter.

Exactly a year later, the retaining wall has crashed on the building as was apprehended by the Society leaving a trail of destruction.