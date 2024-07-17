Goa CM Pramod Sawant Vows Fast-Track Probe Into State's Cooperative Fraud Cases

Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the Goa Legislative Assembly of expediting investigations into cases involving cooperative societies accused of defrauding investors and the public of crores of rupees.

CM Pramod Sawant Responds To Concerns Raised During Zero Hour Session

Responding to concerns raised during Zero Hour by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, Sawant acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and pledged swift action despite challenges posed by existing cooperative laws.

“The fraudulent activities of credit societies are a grave concern. Complaints have been lodged, but due to the complexities of cooperative legislation, progress has been slow. Nevertheless, I have instructed authorities to fast track these cases,” Sawant affirmed.

Sardesai highlighted specific instances, including allegations against the Marcel Mahila Cooperative Credit Society, where he claimed thousands of individuals were collectively defrauded of Rs 18 crore.

He expressed frustration over delays in police action since filing the case in July 2021, which was later transferred to the economic cell.

“Victims, many of whom are senior citizens, await justice. The prolonged inaction is deeply concerning,” Sardesai stated.

He further cited cases involving the Visionary Urban Cooperative Credit Society and several others, alleging that approximately 18 credit societies have collectively defrauded people of Rs 20 crore since 2016.

Sardesai also highlighted instances of fraud involving employees of institutions like the Goa State Cooperative Marketing and Supply Federation and the management of Krip Cooperative Society in Ponda.

“Investors have alleged involvement of bank managers and directors in forgery, yet their complaints have been disregarded. These scams have disproportionately affected our vulnerable citizens,” Sardesai emphasised, calling on the Chief Minister to ensure swift resolution and justice for victims.

Issues Raised Prompt Heated Discussion In The Assembly

The issues raised prompted a heated discussion in the Assembly, with legislators from various parties demanding accountability and stricter measures to prevent such fraud in the future.

Sawant assured the House of the government’s commitment to addressing these concerns promptly, promising to prioritise the interests of affected individuals and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.