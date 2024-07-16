 Goa CM Pramod Sawant Puts End to Assembly Disruption Claims; Emphasizes Speaker's Authority
"We are ending the issue here. We don't intend to disrupt the Question Hour. Members should respect the Speaker's Chair. Nobody can question you (Speaker) and nobody should," Sawant said as proceedings resumed after a second adjournment at 12:30 pm.

Panaji: Facing allegations of selectively disrupting Assembly proceedings over the privilege issue, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured that the matter ‘ends’ and urged all legislators to respect the Speaker’s authority.

“We are ending the issue here. We don’t intend to disrupt the Question Hour. Members should respect the Speaker’s Chair. Nobody can question you (Speaker) and nobody should,” Sawant said as proceedings resumed after a second adjournment at 12:30 pm.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar Intervenes

Earlier, amidst a heated debate between the treasury and opposition benches, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar intervened stating that every member was responsible for maintaining the House's sanctity.

“What is there to admit even if it is a small mistake?” he asked when the ruling demanded an apology from Congress MLA Altone D’Costa for alleged disrespectful remarks on Tawadkar.

The Opposition demanded that if the government was unwilling to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges – although the discretion lies with the Speaker, a special committee should be formed. The CM rejected the proposal stating it would be an insult to the Speaker's Chair. Sawant subsequently informed the House that “the issue ends here.”

