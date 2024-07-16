Goa CM Pramod Sawant Announces Introduction Of Pending Tenant Registration Bill In Next Assembly Session

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the Assembly that the pending Goa (Tenant and Guest Registration and Verification) Bill, 2021 would be introduced in the next assembly session. The proposed bill ensures that landlords have to compulsorily submit tenant details to the police, failing which he/she will face one year of imprisonment.

Speaking in response to a calling attention motion by MLA Michael Lobo regarding the murder of a local in Candolim, the CM stated the bill was placed before the Select Committee, which is yet to report back. “We will introduce the bill again in the next assembly session,” he said.

MLA Michael Lobo Raises Apprehensions

Lobo raised apprehensions on law and order while referring to the murder of OCI citizen Arnold Soares at his ancestral house. To this, Sawant informed the House that one person had been arrested in Karnataka and the motive was being ascertained.

“A team from Calangute Police Station has been formed and dispatched to identify and trace the accused. CCTV footage has been reviewed, and sources and informants are actively working to find leads in the case,” the CM said, adding that day and night police patrolling is maintained in isolated places, residential areas and other vulnerable locations for public safety.

“Officers and beat staff are directed to visit senior citizens' homes to address their grievances. Suspected persons found during odd hours are rounded up and thoroughly interrogated. Pink Force vehicles are operational in the North District. Tenant verification has been intensified and drives are conducted to identify senior citizens living alone. Action will be taken against those who do not comply with Section 223 of BNS-2023,” the CM said.