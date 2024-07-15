 Goa: Trees Uprooted, Roads Flooded Due To Heavy Rainfall In Sanguem & Quepem
At Karali, Quepem, traffic towards Sanguem and Margao was disrupted by a landslide. The road was cleared by Fire Brigade personnel, restoring traffic flow within an hour. Fortunately, two vehicle riders narrowly avoided being hit by the falling tree.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Sanguem: Today, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused numerous trees to be uprooted in Sanguem and Quepem talukas. Dharbandora also faced flooding, submerging roads, and forcing traffic diversions. 

In South Goa, the power supply was disrupted for a few hours due to conductor failures at the Xeldem power supply station.  

At Karali, Quepem, traffic towards Sanguem and Margao was disrupted by a landslide. The road was cleared by Fire Brigade personnel, restoring traffic flow within an hour. Fortunately, two vehicle riders narrowly avoided being hit by the falling tree.  

Evangelisto Dcosta from Cusmane, Quepem, reported notifying authorities about dangerous trees along the Quepem-Sanguem road.

Despite acquiring a report from the Forest Department, the authorities did not promptly cut down the trees.  

In Shigao village near Sanvordem, the road to Shigao was blocked when a large tree fell across the main road, causing a temporary closure. In Rivona, Sanguem, Jayant Prabhudessai’s house suffered extensive damage when a large tree fell on it. No injuries were reported among the occupants. 

