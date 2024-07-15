Goa: BJP & Congress Clash Over Breach Of Privilege Issues In Legislative Assembly

Panaji: Even before any discussion on starred questions could commence on day one of the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, the ruling and opposition benches clashed over breach of privilege issues.

At least two breach of privilege motions were moved, one each by BJP and Congress.

Breach Of Privilege Motion Sought Against Congress MLA

BJP's Daji Salkar sought a breach of privilege motion against Congress MLA Altone D'Costa for making disrespectful remarks about Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar. The House witnessed a heated discussion, during which GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai also slammed the government for making public statements on issues before they were tabled in the Assembly.

“There is a trend that press conferences are held even before the question is tabled. Secretary of Education briefed about NEP. I will be forced to move a breach of privilege,” Sardesai stated, receiving support from LoP Yuri Alemao.

Soon after, a verbal exchange was witnessed between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the LoP when the CM demanded an apology from the Opposition for the Speaker over the breach of privilege.

Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour.