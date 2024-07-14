 Goa: Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Ferreira Demands Thorough Probe Into Alleged Assagao Land Grab Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Ferreira Demands Thorough Probe Into Alleged Assagao Land Grab Case

Goa: Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Ferreira Demands Thorough Probe Into Alleged Assagao Land Grab Case

Alleging that Illegal land grabbing by the land mafia is going on on a large scale at Assagao, Adv. Ferreira claimed that documents through RTI revealed that the land mafia had tried to usurp Comunidade land by falsifying the documents.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image

Mapusa: Aldona MLA Adv. Carlos Ferreira on Saturday claimed that as much as 2 lakh sq. mtrs land of the Assagao Comunidade had been usurped by the land mafia and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Adv. Ferreira Address A News Conference

Addressing a news conference at the Congress district office in Mapusa, Adv. Ferreira said the land grab had come to the attention of the Assagao Comunidade during the mutation process of the land.

“The Comunidade had referred the case to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). But even after two years, this case has not been registered by SIT,” claimed Adv. Ferreira.

Read Also
Goa: Losses Mount In Aldona As Continuous Rains Drown Paddy Fields
article-image

Alleging that Illegal land grabbing by the land mafia is going on on a large scale at Assagao, Adv. Ferreira claimed that documents through RTI revealed that the land mafia had tried to usurp Comunidade land by falsifying the documents.

He also alleged that a former MLA and the land mafia were involved in this case. “All land sale deeds and other documents in this matter should be properly scrutinised. Action should be taken against all those officers involved in this case.”

Congress District President Virendra Shirodkar, Rajan Ghate and Lawrence Sequeira were also present at the news conference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Ferreira Demands Thorough Probe Into Alleged Assagao Land Grab Case

Goa: Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Ferreira Demands Thorough Probe Into Alleged Assagao Land Grab Case

Goa: Losses Mount In Aldona As Continuous Rains Drown Paddy Fields

Goa: Losses Mount In Aldona As Continuous Rains Drown Paddy Fields

Goa Transport Minister Rebukes RTO Officials For Lax Enforcement Of Motor Vehicle Regulations

Goa Transport Minister Rebukes RTO Officials For Lax Enforcement Of Motor Vehicle Regulations

Goa: Mapusa Court Grants Conditional Bail To Activist Gaurav Bakshi

Goa: Mapusa Court Grants Conditional Bail To Activist Gaurav Bakshi

Goa Tragedy: Fatal Accident On Solapur-Sangli National Highway Claims Life Of Devotee Heading To...

Goa Tragedy: Fatal Accident On Solapur-Sangli National Highway Claims Life Of Devotee Heading To...