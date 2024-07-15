Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Unanimously Passes Resolution For Equal Status Of Konkani In Roman Script

Representational Image

Margao: The Curtorim gram sabha on Sunday has adopted a resolution demanding equal status for Konkani in Roman script.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the gram sabha meeting chaired by deputy Sarpanch Jasmine Ferrao on Sunday.

Resolution Unanimously Passed

Later briefing the media, gram sabha member and Tiatrist Arnaldo D’Costa informed that the gram sabha has unanimously passed the resolution to mete out justice for Konkani in Roman script.

The resolution will be handed over to the Global Konknni Forum to file a petition before the Commissioner, Linguistic Minorities Commission in New Delhi to restore the status of Konkani in Roman script in the Official Language Act.