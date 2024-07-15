 Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Unanimously Passes Resolution For Equal Status Of Konkani In Roman Script
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Unanimously Passes Resolution For Equal Status Of Konkani In Roman Script

Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Unanimously Passes Resolution For Equal Status Of Konkani In Roman Script

The resolution will be handed over to the Global Konknni Forum to file a petition before the Commissioner, Linguistic Minorities Commission in New Delhi to restore the status of Konkani in Roman script in the Official Language Act.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Margao: The Curtorim gram sabha on Sunday has adopted a resolution demanding equal status for Konkani in Roman script.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the gram sabha meeting chaired by deputy Sarpanch Jasmine Ferrao on Sunday.

Read Also
Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Opposes NGO's Common Burial Ground Proposal
article-image

Resolution Unanimously Passed

Later briefing the media, gram sabha member and Tiatrist Arnaldo D’Costa informed that the gram sabha has unanimously passed the resolution to mete out justice for Konkani in  Roman script.

The resolution will be handed over to the Global Konknni Forum to file a petition before the Commissioner, Linguistic Minorities Commission in New Delhi to restore the status of Konkani in Roman script in the Official Language Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Unanimously Passes Resolution For Equal Status Of Konkani In Roman Script

Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Unanimously Passes Resolution For Equal Status Of Konkani In Roman Script

Goa: MLA Anton Vas Urges Government To Accelerate Underground Cabling Works In Cortalim

Goa: MLA Anton Vas Urges Government To Accelerate Underground Cabling Works In Cortalim

Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Opposes NGO's Common Burial Ground Proposal

Goa: Curtorim Gram Sabha Opposes NGO's Common Burial Ground Proposal

Goa: Trees Uprooted, Roads Flooded Due To Heavy Rainfall In Sanguem & Quepem

Goa: Trees Uprooted, Roads Flooded Due To Heavy Rainfall In Sanguem & Quepem

Goa: BJP & Congress Clash Over Breach Of Privilege Issues In Legislative Assembly

Goa: BJP & Congress Clash Over Breach Of Privilege Issues In Legislative Assembly